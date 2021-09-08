DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

