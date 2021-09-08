DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $772,000 in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

