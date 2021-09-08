DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

