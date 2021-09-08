DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

DISCA opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

