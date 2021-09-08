DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

