Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 1.8%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 348.40 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 353.60 ($4.62). 1,334,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,698,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several research firms recently commented on ROO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.75.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.