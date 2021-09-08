Dempze Nancy E Has $897,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Visa were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. The company had a trading volume of 321,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,611. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.07. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

