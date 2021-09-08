Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

