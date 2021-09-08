Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $37,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

ARE opened at $205.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.