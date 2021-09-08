Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.