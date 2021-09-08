Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

