Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 1,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

