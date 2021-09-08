Devon Energy Co. (DVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

