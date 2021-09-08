Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

