DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $19,540,187 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $551.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

