Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lifted by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 780,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $149,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

DEO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.70. 2,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.74. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

