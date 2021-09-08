Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.52. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,614 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $496.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

