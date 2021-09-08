Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.29. 8,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,207,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,999 shares of company stock worth $4,117,236 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after buying an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

