DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.