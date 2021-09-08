DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 9.24 and last traded at 9.25. Approximately 54,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,448,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.69.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $288,606,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

