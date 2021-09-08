Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $29.45. Digimarc shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 560 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $526.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 25.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

