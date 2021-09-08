Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 51,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

