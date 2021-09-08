DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.69. 24,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,275. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.