Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIISY. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.222 per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.