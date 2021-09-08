Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DIISY. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
