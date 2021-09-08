DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 3,657,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,962,349 shares of company stock valued at $24,533,691 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

