Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

