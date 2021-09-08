DocuSign (DOCU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) in the last few weeks:
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $389.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $386.00.
- 8/30/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $286.33. 103,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of -332.94, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.94.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
