DocuSign (DOCU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $389.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $386.00.

8/30/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $286.33. 103,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of -332.94, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

