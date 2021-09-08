Dogecoin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00394108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,200,542,911 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

