DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $197.12 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,089,066 shares of company stock worth $2,186,111,442 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

