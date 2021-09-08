Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $0.69

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $27.58 million and $6.20 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00159214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.00729465 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

