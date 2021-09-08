Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Increased to GBX 577 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

