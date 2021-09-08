Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 74.22.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

