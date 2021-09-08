DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).
SMDS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450.30 ($5.88). 1,199,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,251. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.