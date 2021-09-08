DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

SMDS traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450.30 ($5.88). 1,199,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,251. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

