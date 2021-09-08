DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$6.10 during trading on Wednesday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

