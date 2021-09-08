DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

