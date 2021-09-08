Duality Advisers LP Acquires 248,307 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,307 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

