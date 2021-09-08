Duality Advisers LP Has $6.49 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,842 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

