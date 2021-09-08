Duality Advisers LP Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,449.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in ANSYS by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,693. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.02 and its 200-day moving average is $348.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

