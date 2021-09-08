Duality Advisers LP Purchases 19,140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 849.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

