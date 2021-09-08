Duality Advisers LP Takes $5.26 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

