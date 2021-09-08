Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.67% of CMS Energy worth $115,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,104. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

