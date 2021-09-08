Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 61,169 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $139,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $208.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

