Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $48,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.93. 23,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.