Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $99.76 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.60. 9,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.04. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

