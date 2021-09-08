Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,015 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $74,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

