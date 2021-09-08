Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 22,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 588,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

