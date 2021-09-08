DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,837,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after buying an additional 594,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

