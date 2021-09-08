DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $542.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

