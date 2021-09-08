Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.