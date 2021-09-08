Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

